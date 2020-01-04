Luis Suarez calls on Barcelona to improve ahead of Supercopa test

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has demanded that the team improve ahead of their tough Spanish Supercopa tie with Atletico Madrid next week.

The defending La Liga champions kicked off 2020 with a 2-2 draw away at Espanyol in the Catalan derby, with Suarez and Arturo Vidal both getting on the score sheet at the RCDE Stadium.

However, the Uruguayan international was left frustrated at full time, as Real Madrid have now closed the gap at the top to just goal difference.

"We did well to turn the score around (and lead 2-1)," he told a post match interview with Marca.

"But we have lost two points here today, and we must look at that."

"I think that even if we had won the game, there are still many things to look at and improve."

"We have a few days now to prepare for the Supercopa, but it will be a difficult game against Atletico Madrid."

"To win a title like that, we must improve, and quickly."

Ernesto Valverde's are scheduled to fly out to Saudi Arabia on January 6th, ahead of their semi final clash with Diego Simeone's side in Jeddah on January 8th, with a potential final on January 12th against either Valencia or Real Madrid.

Barcelona will defending their Supercopa title in the newly formatted competition in the Middle East, and the Catalan giants are the most successful side in the history of the competition, with 13 titles.