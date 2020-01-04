Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid are ready for the challenge in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is confident that his side are prepared for the challenge of a La Liga title push in 2020.

The Frenchman was speaking following an impressive first win of 2020, in a 3-0 victory at Getafe, and he praised the application of his players at what is traditionally a difficult ground to play at for La Liga's bigger names.

Real ended 2019 trailing Barcelona by two points at the top of the table, and Zidane believes his players are ready for the fight ahead.

"It is always difficult to play here at Getafe," he told reporters from Marca at full time.

"We knew it would be hard, but we got the win, and it is an important victory."

"It is important to start well for the challenges that lie ahead, as we know how complicated it is to win the league."

"The players deserved the win today, as they played well from the first minute."

Los Blancos now take a break from La Liga action, as they head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa, but they face a tough run of games on their return to Spain.

With testing games against Sevilla, Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid before the end of January, quickly followed by the resumption of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.