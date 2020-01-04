Dani Carvajal hails match winner Thibaut Courtois

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has praised goal keeper Thibaut Courtois, following their 3-0 win at Getafe.

Goals from Raphael Varane and Luka Modric, and an own goal from Getafe keeper David Soria, secured a first three La Liga points for Real Madrid in 2020, but Courtois' performance was vital.

The Belgian international made two outstanding stops from Jaime Mata and Leandro Cabrera in the first 45 minutes, before clearly a potential own goal from Varane after the break.

"Tibu (Courtois) has kept us in the game with three or four important saves," Spanish international Carvajal told reporters from Movistar at full time, reported in Marca.

"He has given us a lot today."

"No one, not the team, or Courtois himself, doubted his ability."

"He is a great goal keeper, that wins the team many points."

Courtois has firmly established himself as the club's first choice keeper so far this season, with 16 starts from 19 La Liga games in 2019-20, with only club captain Sergio Ramos playing more than him.

Real Madrid now head off to Saudi Arabia for their Spanish Supercopa semi final against Valencia on January 8th, with a potential final against either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona on January 12th.