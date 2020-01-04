Real Madrid kick off 2020 with confident 3-0 win at Getafe

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid got themselves back up and running in 2020, with a straightforward 3-0 win away at Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane's side have now put the pressure back onto Barcelona in the La Liga title race, as goals from Raphael Varane and Luka Modric, following a David Soria own goal, secured an important three points.

The hosts were their usual dogged selves in the opening stages at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, restricting Real Madrid to very few chances in the opening stages.

However, the visitors edged themselves in front on 35 minutes, via slive of good luck from Getafe keeper Soria, who fumbled Ferland Mendy's cross into the net, under pressure from Varane.

But if there was some doubt about the scorer of Real Madrid's first goal, there was no controversy about the second, as Varane powered home a header from Toni Kroos' free kick on 53 minutes.

That goal killed off Getafe's chances of a revival after the break, with Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal both testing Soria as they pushed for a third goal.

And Modric did eventually put the gloss on the result in added time, as he slotted home substitute Federico Valverde's pass from just inside the box.