West Ham linked with Getafe star Nemanja Maksimovic

By Feargal Brennan

Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic has emerged as a shock transfer target for Premier League side West Ham.

The Serbian international impressed last season with Jose Bordalas' side, after completing a €4.5M move from Valencia CF, making 36 La Liga appearances as they secured Europa League qualification.

The 24-year old has maintained his place in the side this season, as Getafe reportedly rejected bids for him in the summer from clubs across Europe.

According to reports in Marca, the Hammers are now eyeing him as a option to boost their midfield options in the coming weeks, with new manager David Moyes likely to be given funds to improve the squad in January.

Maksimovic's stock has significantly risen after eighteen months at Getafe, and he is likely to cost in the region of €15M, with Bordalas likely to fight to keep him at the Estadio Butarque.