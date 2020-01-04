NEWS
Saturday January 4 2020
Former Barcelona star Pedro linked with MLS move
By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona striker Pedro has been linked with a potential summer move to the MLS, as he looks to engineer a move away form Chelsea.

The 32-year old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June 2020, and he has not been offered a new deal by the club, after playing a bit part role under Frank Lampard so far this season.

The ex Spanish international has previously stated his desire to return to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, however an offer has not been forthcoming from Ernesto Valverde's side.

That lack of movement in Catalonia, has now reportedly opened the door to a MLS move, according to reports in Marca this weekend.

Inter Miami - the club co-owned by David Beckham - and New York City - part of the City Football Group portfolio, are both reported to be considering a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, there is little indication on whether or not Pedro would be in favour of a move across the Atlantic, if he has the potential to remain in Europe in the coming months.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us