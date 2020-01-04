Former Barcelona striker Pedro has been linked with a potential summer move to the MLS, as he looks to engineer a move away form Chelsea.
The 32-year old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June 2020, and he has not been offered a new deal by the club, after playing a bit part role under Frank Lampard so far this season.
The ex Spanish international has previously stated his desire to return to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, however an offer has not been forthcoming from Ernesto Valverde's side.
That lack of movement in Catalonia, has now reportedly opened the door to a MLS move, according to reports in Marca this weekend.
Inter Miami - the club co-owned by David Beckham - and New York City - part of the City Football Group portfolio, are both reported to be considering a free transfer at the end of the season.
However, there is little indication on whether or not Pedro would be in favour of a move across the Atlantic, if he has the potential to remain in Europe in the coming months.