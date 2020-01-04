Diego Simeone hints at Thomas Lemar exit from Atletico Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has added to the growing speculation that Thomas Lemar could leave the club in January.

The French international signed for Los Rojiblancos in June 2018, as part of a €60M from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, however he has struggled with both form and fitness in the last 18 months.

Reports in both UK and Spanish media have linked Lemar with a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks, with Arsenal and Tottenham both reported to be interested in the 24-year old.

And Simeone told reporters from Marca, during his weekend press conference, that he has been left unconvinced by Lemar's performances in the Spanish capital.

"Lemar has been an important player for us, but he has not developed as we would have liked."

"Hopefully he can improve when he returns from injury."

"But in terms of a move away from the club, that could be something that is decided by the club and agents."

"He has played well when he has been fit, but he has not lived up to expectations."

Lemar was injured in Atletico's last game of 2019, a 2-1 win away at Real Betis, and Simeone confirmed that he will not play against Levante this weekend, and he is unlikely to travel with the squad for the Spanish Supercopa games in SAudi Arabia next week.