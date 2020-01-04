Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid starting line up for Getafe clash

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has opted to recall Gareth Bale to the starting line up for the first game of 2020.

Los Blancos make the short trip to their city rivals Getafe, as they look to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a win at the Estadio Butarque.

Bale missed the final game of 2019, a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao, with a minor injury, but he replaces Vinicius Junior in the visitors attack.

Sergio Ramos serves a one game suspension, with Raphael Varane partnering Eder Militao in defence, with the returning Casemiro in for Federico Valverde, and Isco preferred to Rodrygo Goes.

Getafe forwards Jaime Mata and Angel have both been passed fit to start, with manager Jose Bordalas making two changes from the 1-0 defeat at Villarreal last time out.

With Fayal Fajr and Angel coming in for Jorge Molina and Francisco Portillo for the visitors of their illustrious neighbours.

GETAFE: Soria, Suarez, Djene, Cabrera, Nyom, Fajr, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella, Angel, Mata

SUBS: Chichizola, Antunes, Portillo, Amath, Etxeita, Molina, Timor

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Bale, Benzema, Isco

SUBS: Areola, Nacho, Jovic, Valverde, Rodrygo, Odriozola, Vinicius