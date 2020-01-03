Arturo Vidal suing Barcelona over unpaid appearance bonus

By Colin Millar

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde does not believe an unpaid bonus dispute between the club and Arturo Vidal will impact on his future.

Vidal is said to have an ongoing dispute with the Blaugrana over an unpaid amount of €2.4m, while he is now planning to sue the club.

The Chilean International’s lawyers have filed a complaint to Spain's player's union (AFE) which are said to be in relation to appearance bonuses, and comes amid Vidal’s unhappiness with his lack of playing time.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate a January transfer to Inter, having also conducted the deal to take fellow Chilean Alexis Sanchez to the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just four matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in five different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

“In contractual situations there's always a difference of opinion and the issue will be resolved internally,” Valverde explained to reporters ahead of the weekend clash at Espanyol.

“We all know Arturo here, he is the same as always and that's that, I don't see any problem. I don't think this will have any impact on the pitch and that's all I'm concerned with. He's training well at the moment.”

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but fear the player will leave for Inter.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport last month reiterated Inter boss Antonio Conte has highlighted the central midfield area for strengthening this coming window.