Milan in Barcelona to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

By Colin Millar

Milan officials are in Barcelona to conclude the transfer of defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to multiple reports.

Both Diario AS and El Mundo Deportivo are running reports that a delegation from the Milanese giants including sporting director Frederic Massara are in the Catalan capital.

Earlier this week a report in Gazzetta dello Sport claimed discussions are at an advanced stage between the club’s transfer chiefs Paolo Maldini and Eric Abidal.

Last week, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claiming that the defender has proposals from teams in Germany, Italy , England and France, said the player would not be allowed to leave the Camp Nou permanently.

Catalan media outlet, Diario Sport, reported that Manchester United have entered the race to land the player in January.

That report stated United were prepared to pay €20m for the central defender and even have had representatives fly to the Catalan capital this week to speed up negotiations, but a possible snag could be their insistence in no buyback clause being inserted.

Todibo - who only cost the Blaugrana €2m - had been in talks with a move to Milan but Calciomercato said that the two clubs were struggling to find agreement on the structure of the transfer.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio reported in December that the two clubs are in talks over the French defender with a possible January transfer on the cards, with Barca hoping to retain a buyback clause.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January this year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar years - with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

He is now demanding more first-team football and looks set to leave on loan or permanently in January, according to separate reports in both Goal and El Mundo Deportivo, who claimed boss Ernesto Valverde preferred young defender Ronald Araujo.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club's management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but has yet to be granted a run in the first-team.

Bayer Leverkusen have previously been linked to a transfer.