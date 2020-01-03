Real Madrid: Zidane 'will not speak' on Paul Pogba links

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane ‘will not say anything’ about reports linking the club with a move for Paul Pogba.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month said that despite Zidane insisting on his signature, club president Florentino Perez would not sanction a bid in excess of €50m for the Manchester United midfielder.

That followed a report in ESPN which highlighted how club president Perez and senior officials are not keen on a move for the Frenchman - whose valuation they view as excessive - and would prefer to pursue other midfield targets.

There was then a report in the Daily Mail stating that the English giants will reject any and all approaches for the 26-year-old in January.

“I will not say anything about him,” Zidane told reporters, as cited by Marca. “Paul is a player from another team and he is also a little injured at the moment and I hope he will play again soon. I think about the players I have.”

The emergence of Fede Valverde in Madrid’s side is said to be further dissuading the club from moving for Pogba, who has long been linked with a move with his compatriot Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than two years remaining, it is now entering a critical stage.

Pogba - who has not started a match since September - could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.

It has been previously been suggested that United decide to cash in on their star midfielder - and would reportedly be willing to sell for €150m - in order to generate reinvestment in other areas of their squad.

Zidane also spoke about potential departures, with Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz both linked to January exits: “Up until 31 January, anything can happen.

“It can be a problem for them if they do not have minutes, but the most important thing is that they are training well and they are ready.”

Zidane also spoke of what would constitute success for Madrid in 2020: “Not winning trophies would not be a failure, but not trying to would be.

“The important thing is to give everything on the field and then we will see. One team will win La Liga and the other the Champions League. And the others are fools? I don’t believe that.”