Done deal: Granada loan Watford defender Dimitri Foulquier

By Colin Millar

Granada have completed the signing of Watford defender Dimitri Foulquier on loan until the end of the season.

The former France Under-21 international previously played for the Andalusian club between 2013 and 2017, making 98 appearances in that timeframe.

Foulquier has struggled to find game time with Watford during this campaign, featuring just five times - and making just one Premier League start, but he was taken off after 33 minutes in the 8-0 defeat at Manchester City.

The loan deal sees the right-sided defender return to La Liga until the end of the season on a loan deal while Granada will also hold an option to make the deal permanent should they wish to do so.

“As soon as I knew about Granada's interest, I had no doubts,” Foulquier told reporters, as cited by Marca, after being unveiled on Friday.

The full-back was also strongly linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Nantes - he has previously played in France with Rennes and Strasbourg - but he insisted on Granada, who returned to La Liga this season.