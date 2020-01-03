Inter continue talks with Barcelona on Arturo Vidal

By Colin Millar

Inter and Barcelona are continuing in negotiations to transfer midfielder Arturo Vidal this month, report Calciomercato.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate the transfer to the Milanese giants, having also conducted the deal to take fellow Chilean Alexis Sanchez to the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the player is said to have an ongoing dispute with the Blaugrana on an unpaid €2.4m.

The Chilean midfielder has started just four matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in five different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but fear the player will leave for Inter.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport last month reiterated Inter boss Antonio Conte has highlighted the central midfield area for strengthening this coming window.

“Interest from Inter? I lived very nice moments with Antonio Conte,” Vidal admitted in an interview with Chilean outlet El Mercurio, as cited by Marca, in October.

“The quality leap I enjoyed was thanks to him. In football the most important thing is trust and when a Coach of that prestige gives it to you, then you improve a lot.”

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

Vidal, has previously consistently reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou - where he played an important role in winning the title last season.

However, the arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the club has pushed him further down the pecking order in Ernesto Valverde's side, and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.

With two years still to run on his contract, Vidal will not be a cheap option, and the Blaugrana are likely to demand in the region of €25m for the 32-year old, if Conte wants to be reunited with the player he won three league titles with at Juventus.

“I would follow him everywhere, even in war,” he was once quoted as saying about the Coach.