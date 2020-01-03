NEWS
Friday January 3 2020
Real Madrid hold talks with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane
By Colin Millar

Real Madrid have identified Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as their prime summer transfer target for next summer, report Le10sport.

The 27-year-old is said to be happy at Anfield and indeed has a long-term contract with the Merseyside club through to the summer of 2023.

It is said that the Senegalese international has been identified by Los Blancos as the eventual replacement for Gareth Bale, who is almost certain to leave this year.

The former RB Salzburg and Southampton forward may even command a transfer fee of up to €150m, which Madrid would be willing to pay.

It is said by the report that initial conversations have even been held between Madrid and representatives of Mane to lay the groundwork for possible negotiations and a deal next summer.

James Rodriguez is another attacking player who may prove to be dispensable in order to generate funds for reinvestment as Madrid seek to reinvent their attack.

