Spanish Supercopa: Atletico Madrid sell just 50 tickets for Barcelona clash

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid have sold just 50 tickets for their Spanish Supercopa clash against Barcelona next week, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The tournament is being staged in Saudi Arabia - a move which has proved hugely controversial - and the entire trip encompasses a total of 6,672km from the Spanish capital.

The flights cost an average of €600 while after accommodation has been added into the costs, the total cost of the trip costs in the region of €1k.

It is said that Atleti have secured the trip for the 50 fans and they will give them tickets to the final for free, should Diego Simeone’s qualify for that stage.

Simeone's team will play in Jeddah against Barcelona on 9 January, 24 hours after the other semi-final between Valencia and Real Madrid.

This is the first time that the competition has encompassed more than two teams and has been played outside of Spain.