Almeria hopeful of signing Brazil international Gustavo Scarpa

By Colin Millar

Spanish second tier side Almeria are hopeful of signing Palmeiras midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who has been capped by Brazil.

It is claimed by Marca that the Andalusian club are hopeful of concluding an €8m deal for the player, who could not help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division last month.

The central midfielder is said to be one of the most highly rated players in Brazilian football and was capped by the senior side in 2017 in a friendly match against Colombia.

Scarpa was signed by Palmeiras from Fluminense a year ago but looks set to be the next high-profile arrival at Almeria, who are currently second in Spain’s second tier.

Almeria have been owned by the Saudi businessman Turki Al-Sheikh since the summer and they have embarked on a period of heavy spending in the timeframe since.

In November, the club appointed former Real Madrid midfielder Guti as their Coach to replace the sacked Pedro Emanuel - who had lost only two his 14 league games at the helm.

Businessman Turki Al-Sheikh successfully completed his takeover of the club in August in a €25m deal and sanctioned strong investment including signing Nottingham Forest winger and England youth international Arvin Appiah in a club record €8.2m deal.

Previous club owner Alfonso Garcia was ready to sell and the Saudi investor who has been around the world of football for several years, took control.

A former Minister for Sport in Saudi Arabia, Al-Sheikh has become the club’s largest shareholder and is said to be intent on restoring their status in La Liga.

Alfonso Garcia has been at the head of the club for the last 16 years and despite the club spending six seasons in La Liga since 2007, they have struggled in the second tier since their 2015 relegation.