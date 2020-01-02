Liverpool and Real Madrid battle for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

By Colin Millar

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both keen on landing in-form Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to a report in El Desmarque.

The Andalusian club signed the central defender from Nantes in a €15m deal this summer, with Madrid said to see him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos - also formerly of Sevilla.

However, it is now said that Liverpool have moved ahead in the race to land the Brazilian and would even be willing to spend the €75m to trigger the player’s release clause.

The 26-year-old has started all 18 of Sevilla’s La Liga games to date this campaign and has emerged as one of the best performers in the Spanish top-flight.

Diego Carlos moved to European football from Brazil in 2014 and represented Portuguese club Estoril along with playing for FC Porto’s B side, before a move to France in 2016, where he impressed for three campaigns for Ligue 1 side Nantes.