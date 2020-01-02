Napoli close to signing Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka

By Colin Millar

Napoli and Celta Vigo remain €5m apart in their negotiations for the transfer of midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, report Goal’s Spanish site.

It follows on from a similar report in Calciomercato with Napoli willing to pay up to €20m for the deal with Celta holding out for closer to €25m.

It is said that the Italian club’s former captain and fellow Slovakian international Marek Hamsik had recommended the midfielder to Napoli.

Football Italia recently cited claims in the Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspapers that a €25m deal is on the tale for January.

The 25-year-old has a €50m release clause in his contract with the Galician club while Napoli reportedly had a €35m bid rejected in 2018.

Lobotka joined Celta in 2017 from Danish club Nordsjaelland in a reported €4m deal and has become one of the club’s most important players since.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed last month that they would “need another midfielder” with new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

Lobotka has started 17 of struggling Celta’s 18 La Liga games this season.