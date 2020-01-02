Valencia: Joao Cancelo may leave Manchester City - Guardiola

By Colin Millar

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened the door for defender Joao Cancelo returning to Valencia: “He must decide his future.”

The 25-year-old joined the English champions in a €65m deal from Juventus this summer but has been a fringe player at the club so far, making just five Premier League starts from a possible 21.

Diario AS have reported Cancelo is a ‘priority’ for Los Che while local media outlet Super Deporte claimed Valencia were in the market for the full-back’s return.

“When Cancelo plays, he always does well,” Guardiola told reporters, as cited by Diario AS.

“He is the one who must decide if he wants to continue with us or not. This is a free country and everyone can decide what to do with his life.”

The Portugal international has not been able to dislodge Kyle Walker from the starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s side and a return to Los Che - where he played between 2014 and 2017 - is now a possibility.

Cancelo joined Juventus from the Mestalla in the summer of 2018 after a loan stint at Inter, but his career has now stalled in England.

It is said by the report that right-back is Valencia’s priority position to upgrade after summer signing Thierry Correia has failed to impress in the position.

Midfielder Daniel Wass has even been deployed there but the club are now pursuing an ambitious plan to lure Cancelo back to the club.