Manchester United linked to Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo

By Colin Millar

Barcelona may decide to cash-in on defender Nelson Semedo this year should they receive a suitable offer, say Diario Sport.

The club’s transfer chief Eric Abidal is said to have met with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes in Dubai to study the options available, although no sale is likely until the summer.

It is said that the club kept Semedo amid interest from Atletico Madrid last year due to sporting reasons, although they may now allow economic reasons to sanction his departure.

The report adds how Sergi Roberto has once again established himself as the right-back in the team ahead of the Portugal international, meaning his importance to the side has decreased.

It is said that all parties are open to the sale with the Blaugrana in need of player sales to balance the books while Mendes is said to be keen on a move for him to net more commission.

Moussa Wague is also a young player at the club but the Catalan giants may instead look to Semedo’s fellow countryman Ricardo Pereira from Leicester.

Of Semedo’s possible destinations, Manchester United are said to be in the best position to land him due to their relationship with Mendes.