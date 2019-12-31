¡Feliz Ano Nuevo from Football Espana!

By Colin Millar

Football Espana would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers a happy and prosperous New Year!

It has been an action-filled year both nationally and internationally in Spain, with Barcelona continuing their domestic dominance in Spain but once more falling short on the European stage.

La Liga’s sides dominance in European competition also came to an end - their stranglehold over the Champions League (five successive Spanish winners) and Europa League (four from the previous five) came to an end, with all four finalists in those competitions coming from the English Premier League.

It was a successful year for Valencia, who won the Copa del Rey and recorded yet another top four finish, and despite off-field instability their success on the pitch continued - reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all through to the knockout stages too, while Sevilla, Getafe and Espanyol have all impressed in the Europa League - even if the latter end the calendar year at the foot of La Liga.

Osasuna and Granada are back in the top flight, as are Real Mallorca - who overcame Deportivo La Coruna in the playoff final to secure back-to-back promotions.

Thank you for your continued support over the past 12 months, and we hope that everyone has a great 2020.

We’re taking a mini-break on New Year’s Day, before normal service resumes on January 2.

¡Feliz Ano Nuevo!