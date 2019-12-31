Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana: Clubs don't want me because I am black

By Colin Millar

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana - who has been linked to Barcelona - has claimed clubs have not signed him because he is black.

Onana - an international with Cameroon has starred with Ajax in recent years and has been linked with a multitude of clubs around Europe.

“It is not easy for a black goalkeeper to reach the top,” Onana explained in quotes cited by Marca.

“They have told me they did not think I was good enough but that it was because of their fans, it would not be easy for them.

“Racism is there and I have to deal with it in every away game, but I don’t want to talk about it because I am proud to be black.

“I do not want to give racists what they want.”

Onana explained to RMC Sport in October that both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had tried to sign him: “I had discussions with my agent. He told me about Paris and what they wanted to do. Whether that was a swap with Alphonse Areola will stay in the professional realm.

“My agent handles these things. We spoke a few times and he told me PSG were interested.

“Barcelona came back in for me this summer. It is home to me. I was part of the club. Logically, they are always keen to repatriate their own.

“Perhaps it was not the right time to go back, and maybe I will never go back! This summer, though, was not right for it.”

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has earned rave reviews at the Dutch giants whom he joined from La Masia in 2015 and helped Ajax to multiple success both domestically and in Europe.

Onana has a contract at the Amsterdam-based club until 2021 began his career at the Samuel Eto'o Foundation before joining the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2010.