Wolves winger Adama Traore 'would join' Real Madrid

By Colin Millar

Wolves winger Adama Traore has admitted he is open to a return to Spanish football amid links with a move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has starred for the Midlands club this campaign - starting 16 of their Premier League matches and catching the eye due to his great speed and dribbling ability.

Traore is a direct player who has often been criticised for poor decision-making in the final third, although this has been less of an issue this campaign with four league goals to his name - including three against Manchester City, with the other coming against Tottenham.

The Spain-born player has yet to be competitively capped at international level although he has been called up recently to La Roja’s senior squad, where he had to withdraw through injury, having previously said he wanted to declare for Mali.

Traore made one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona in the 2013/14 campaign, while he has also represented Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England.

“If I have the opportunity to go to Madrid, I will leave,” Traore is cited as saying by El Espanol when asked what he made of rumours of interest from Los Blancos.

“There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona when I left the club, it was not the best manner of exiting the club but that is a story I will keep to myself.

“Of course I would like to return to Spanish football, but I promised myself I would be a success in England.

“My training? I don't do weights. It's hard to believe, but I don't do weights. It's genetic. I exercise, but I gain mass very quickly.”