Sevilla want loan deal for PSG's Julian Draxler

By Colin Millar

Sevilla have reopened their interest in landing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler, according to Diario AS.

It is claimed by the report that the Andalusian club are putting in the structures for a loan deal for the German international until the end of the current season, using the same formula that saw them land Stefan Jovetic in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.

The 26-year-old has been a fringe player in the French capital this season and has started just five games in Ligue 1 following multiple midfield arrivals in summer.

Draxler joined the club in January 2017 following a €42m switch from Wolfsburg, who themselves had paid €35m for the highly-rated player in 2015.

The midfielder has won 51 caps for Germany at international level and helped them to the 2014 World Cup title, while he has clocked up 126 first-team appearances in Paris, where he has won two league titles.