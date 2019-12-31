Real Madrid eye Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are planning a move to sign Kylian Mbappe’s younger brother Ethan to add to their academy, say Diario AS.

Kylian is said by multiple reports to be the ‘long-term goal’ for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Ethan is currently aged just 13 and recently starred at the International Champions Cup Futures tournament, prompting speculation he could join his brother in becoming a global star.

Madrid were defeated by Roma at the quarter-final stage of this competition but the Spanish outlet claims their scouts were working hard at the tournament and had their eyes on Mbappe’s brother, representing the Parisian giants.

21-year-old striking sensation Kylian scooped the Ligue 1 player of the year award for last season and hinted that he could be open to a move to another club, with Madrid strongly linked.

Diario AS have previously that ‘a project outside of Paris could seduce him’ although a summer move this year is unlikely, ‘with not even a €300m bid enough’ to secure a move.

Mbappe has netted 78 goals in 106 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m - making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.