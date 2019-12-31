Atletico Madrid target Argentine teen Thiago Almada

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid are paying close attention to Velez Sarsfield teenager Thiago Almada, according to a report in Diario AS.

The 18-year-old is described as being the next big prospect in Argentine football and he has already notched up 36 first-team appearances for Velez, for whom he has netted seven goals.

The reports adds that Atleti have been scouting the teenager and have received a multitude of glowing feedback on the player, with indications that he has all the raw materials to make it at the elite level of football.

It is also said that Almada’s market valuation would be more than affordable for a club of Atleti’s stature, although no specifics are indicated within the report.

Almada is also an Under-20 international with Argentina and he was included in The Guardian’s "Next Generation 2018".

The midfielder could be seen as the long-term midfield option that Atleti hoped Rodri - now at Manchester City - would be, along with Marcos Llorente, who has underwhelmed at the club.