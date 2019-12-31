Luis Suarez confident on Barcelona contract renewal

By Colin Millar

Striker Luis Suarez is confident he will pen a new contract at Barcelona to take him beyond his current deal ending in 2021.

The Uruguayan international striker will celebrate his 33rd birthday in January and his contract at the Camp Nou runs through until June 2021.

“I are very happy at the club, where I have always given my all,” Suarez told Diario Sport.

“Statistics and numbers support me, I think I am up ready to talk about an extension and a new deal will come to fruition.”

Inter Miami - the American club owned by David Beckham - have made an approach for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, according to Catalan radio.

In June, Diario Sport cited a report on Esport3 from journalist Xavi Campos that the proposal was a four-year contract which would commence from next summer.

The last report however suggests that the two American teams leading the race for the marksman are LA Galaxy and New York City FC.

The former Liverpool frontman has been identified as the star name to lead the Miami-based project, and the report claims that ‘he has not rejected’ the proposal.

It is said to be a seducing offer as it would be the final major contract of the striker’s career and it would coincide with Barca’s need to replace the striker in their starting line-up.

The striker has netted 190 goals across 268 appearances for the Catalan giants.