Everton in 'pole position' for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez

By Colin Millar

Everton are in ‘pole position’ to land Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez in January, according to a report in El Desmarque.

It is said by the report that club president Florentino Perez and boss Zinedine Zidane are in agreement that the player has no future at the club and offers will be considered next month.

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti brought James from Monaco to the Spanish capital back in 2014 and worked with him again during his time with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the two are said to have a close working relationship.

James has been heavily linked with a permanent exit from Madrid this year with both Napoli and Atletico Madrid said to have been the leading candidates over summer.

James returned to Madrid this summer following a two-year loan spell at the Bavarian club having started just 13 Bundesliga matches last campaign and is said to want more regular first-team football.

The former Porto and Monaco star spent three seasons at Los Blancos, helping them to two European titles, but started just 13 La Liga games in his final campaign.