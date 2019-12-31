Barcelona: Arthur Melo out for month of January

By Colin Millar

Barcelona will continue to be without their midfielder Arthur Melo for the month of January, according to Diario AS.

The Brazilian international has not featured for the Blaugrana since the victory at Atletico Madrid at the start of December, when he was substituted off in the 73rd minute.

The central midfielder has been diagnosed with a thigh injury but it had been thought that he would return to the Catalan derby at the RCDE Stadium on 4 January, but now he will be sidelined for several more weeks.

The player is said to be working double training sessions - both with his teammates and at home - while both he and the club have both avoided going down the route of surgery.

Arthur has spent Christmas at his hometown Goiania where he was accompanied by a physiotherapist and a Catalan physical trainer, to ensure he returns to full fitness, but he has suffered a fresh setback.

Barcelona have a busy schedule for January with the Spanish Supercopa commencing on 9 January.