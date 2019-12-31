Barcelona scare on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen knee injury

By Colin Millar

Barcelona will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the early new year with a knee injury, report Diario AS.

The German has tendinitis in his knee and although it is not know how long he will be laid off for from first-team football, he could miss the Catalan derby against Espanyol this coming weekend.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

Ter Stegen has been described as a tall, agile and consistent goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities; he is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations, and effective at communicating with his back-line courtesy of his strong personality.

He initially was number two to Claudio Bravo at the club before establishing himself as first-choice, and is currently above summer arrival Neto in the pecking order.