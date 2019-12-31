Robert Moreno: My time with Luis Enrique was wonderful

By Colin Millar

Robert Moreno sought to close the fallout with his former colleague Luis Enrique upon his presentation as boss of Monaco.

Luis Enrique stepped down from the role of Spain boss earlier this year to look after his terminally ill daughter, who tragically then passed away - with Moreno replacing him in the hotseat.

Moreno guided Spain to the European Championships next summer with an unbeaten record - seven wins from nine games - but was relieved of his duties by the Spanish FA last month as Luis Enrique returned.

Moreno – previous number two at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona – is said to be very well-liked within La Roja’s squad but had repeatedly publicly said he would step down should Enrique feel he could return to the role.

Now Moreno has been appointed by struggling Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in his first senior coaching role at club level.

“I spent nine wonderful years by his side and I only have thanks for him,” Moreno told his press conference, as cited by Marca.

“What happened a few weeks ago is already in the past. I've been a coach for 28 years. Since I was 14 I have been training players and now the important thing is that this is my presentation as a Coach. The past is there, but you have to leave it behind.

“Speaking in French is a matter of respect for me towards you (the press, the players) and it is very important for me to communicate with my players. I am very happy to be in Ligue 1.”