Karim Benzema agrees Real Madrid contract extension

By Colin Millar

Karim Benzema has already agreed a contract extension at Real Madrid which will be confirmed in the summer, report Marca.

The Frenchman’s last contract extension came two years ago and his current deal at the club is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

It is said that the new deal will extend the current contract by at least a further 12 months, although Madrid’s idea was to push it through until 2023.

Benzema, who turns 32 in December, has been in a rich vein of form over the course of the past 18 months - he netted 30 goals in total last season and already has 16 in just 23 appearances this season.

Of Algerian descent, the frontman has emerged as the most important and in-form player for Madrid since the €100m sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

His significance to the current team under Zinedine Zidane is demonstrated by his ever presence in attack and being favoured ahead of €60m summer signing Luka Jovic.

The club are said to be willing to substantially increase his current wage packet but Benzema had been in no hurry to extend his current deal, but is happy at the club.