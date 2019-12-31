Celta Vigo, Napoli in talks over Stanislav Lobotka

By Colin Millar

Celta Vigo and Napoli are holding discussions over the January transfer of midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, report Calciomercato.

It is said Celta are pushing for a €25m sale while Napoli are only willing to pay €18m plus further incentives, with meetings set for London.

It is said that the Italian club’s former captain and fellow Slovakian international Marek Hamsik had recommended the midfielder to Napoli.

Our sister side Football Italia recently cited claims in the Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspapers that a €25m deal is on the tale for January.

The 25-year-old has a €50m release clause in his contract with the Galician club while Napoli reportedly had a €35m bid rejected in 2018.

Lobotka joined Celta in 2017 from Danish club Nordsjaelland in a reported €4m deal and has become one of the club’s most important players since.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed at the weekend that they would “need another midfielder” with new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

Lobotka has started 17 of struggling Celta’s 18 La Liga games this season.