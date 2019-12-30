Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer wanted by Atletico Madrid

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid have begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of striker Paco Alcacer, report Marca.

The news coincides with Dortmund’s announcement that they have landed Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in a €20m deal, pushing Alcacer further down the pecking order at the club.

The 26-year-old is said to have already instructed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave this summer and he would be a good fit for Atleti, who are in the market for a new striker.

Alcacer - who reportedly has a market value of €30m - has netted 23 times in 17 Bundesliga starts since joining Dortmund a year ago from Barcelona, where he was a bit-part player over two seasons.

The Spain international is most well known in Spain for his stint with Valencia, where he was a regular between 2013 and 2016 before his switch to the Camp Nou.

A report from Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio claims a personal agreement has already been reached between Atleti and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Atleti have also been linked to other strikers including Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.