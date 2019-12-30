Atletico Madrid: Esteban Andrada planning Boca Juniors stay

By Colin Millar

Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Atletico Madrid.

A report in ​TyC Sports last week said that the 28-year-old - who has won four international caps for Argentina - is a target for Atleti as well as fellow European giants Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I know that the (club) executives are not to blame for the currency devaluation, what I want is to respect the three years I have left on my contract,” Andrada explained to Radio la Red.

Atleti’s current number one is Jan Oblak - who is widely regarded as one of the strongest goalkeepers in world football - with Antonio Adan as a back-up.

Juventus are said to be in the market with veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set to retire in the coming year while Paris Saint-Germain signed Keylor Navas from Real Madrid last summer.

Andrada joined Boca from Lanus in 2018 and is said to have a release clause of $25m and has made 59 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires giants.

He has a contract with Boca which runs through until 2023 and he won the Argentina Cup against Rosario for Boca.