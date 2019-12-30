Borussia Dortmund preparing to sell Jadon Sancho

By Colin Millar

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell in-demand winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in The Times.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move to the former Manchester City youngster, with a report in Diario ASclaiming they were one of a number of clubs in pursuit of the player.

In October, Sport Bild claimed that Dortmund are resigned to losing the England international while a recent report in ESPN FC, via El Desmarque, claimed Los Blancos have identified the teenager as a potential signing next year and have registered an interest.

The winger was part of the England side who won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and left Manchester City to join Dortmund the same summer for €8m.

It now appears his exit from the Bundesliga club may be accelerated, particularly in light of the recent arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

Arriving as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for an initial €105m, the 19-year-old has been a revelation at the Bundesliga club and has scored 18 goals for Borussia’s first team.

The London-born winger has also been heavily linked with a return to English football while Madrid invested heavily in their attack this summer - spending €100m on Eden Hazard and €60m on Luka Jovic.