La Liga dominates Team of the Decade with France Football

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga are the big winners in France Football's prestigious Team of the Decade, with nine current or former players included in the team.

The French football magazine, which also decides the Ballon d' Or award, has released their 'Dream XI' as part of a number of awards to celebrate the end of the decade in world football.

A Spanish based player has won the award in all of the last ten years, with Lionel Messi on five since 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo on 4 and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric the 2018 winner.

Ronaldo and Messi are joined in attack by former Barcelona star Neymar, who came third in the award in 2015 and 2017, before his move to Ligue 1 side paris Saint-Germain.

Modric is joined in midfield by Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, with the former finishing third for three years in a row between 2009 and 2011, with Iniesta second in 2010 and third in 2012.

Real Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo are included in the back four, with former Los Blancos keeper Iker Casillas awarded the No.1 jersey.

The only non La Liga players included in the XI are former Bayern Munich full back Phillip Lahm, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who was runner up to Messi in the 2019 award.