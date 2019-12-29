Jose Reyes' son wins La Liga Promises tournament with Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

The son of former Real Madrid striker Jose Reyes has won the La Liga Promises competition with the clubs U13 side.

Reyes, who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this year, made over 300 La Liga appearances across spells at hometown club Sevilla, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol, and his son looks set for a bright future.

Jose Reyes Jnr scored an impressive ten goals in Real Madrid five game run to the final in the underage tournament in the United Arab Emirates, and was subsequently awarded the competitions MVP award after the game.

Reyes Jnr scored against Al-Jazira in the group stages, before vital goals against Espanyol and Villarreal in the semi finals, followed by four goals in the final 5-3 win over Sevilla.

The 12-year old, who only joined the Los Blancos Castilla/Youth set up in June has caught the eye of coaches right the way up the Real Madrid youth structure and could be fast tracked to an older age group in the coming months.