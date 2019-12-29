Frenkie De Jong: Premier League edges out La Liga

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has hinted that the English Premier League is at a higher level than La Liga.

The Dutch international joined the Catalan giants in June 2019, as part of a €75M move from Eredivisie champions Ajax, and he had quickly established himself in the Barcelona midfield.

However, according to a wide ranging interview, reported in both UK newspaper the Daily Mirror, and Marca in Spain, the 22-year old has stated how impressed he has been with Premier League side in European competitions.

"I used to think that La Liga was the strongest league in world football."

"You can see their dominance in European competition."

"In the past, Spanish clubs progressed to the latter stages of these competitions, and often won the Champions League and Europa League."

"But the Premier League has gained more power in recent years."

"When it comes to skill level, La Liga is better, but in terms of intensity the Premier League is slightly better."

De Jong was linked with a move to the Premier League prior agreeing a switch to the Camp Nou, with Manchester City linked with a big money bid, but that interest was never solidified with a formal offer.

Barcelona have so far avoided English opposition in this season's Champions League, after their dramatic semi final defeat to Liverpool in 2018-19, with a last 16 tie against Serie A side Napoli to come in February.