Fernando Morientes: Real Madrid do not need a new striker

By Feargal Brennan

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has warned against the club signing a new striker in January.

Morientes was interviewed by Marca about the transfer situation at his old club, during a promotional even for the La Liga Promises event in the United Arab Emirates this week.

And despite Zinedine Zidane being heavily linked with a move for cover in the forward areas both during next month's transfer window, and in the summer, Morientes believes they are well stocked for strikers.

"I wouldn't sign a forward for Real Madrid right now."

"I would wait until Hazard is back fit, and showing the form he did before his injury."

"There are options in terms of transfers, and Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are all very good players."

"However, Real Madrid have Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz - who is yet to play this season - so I don't think it's necessary to sign anyone.

Zidane has remained tight lipped on whether or not he will look to dip into the winter transfer market, with movements in and out of the Santiago Bernabeu likely to be limited in the coming weeks.

Of all the targets linked with Los Blancos, it is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe that remains the most prominent option, with Real Madrid monitoring his stop start contract negotiations in France, with a view to a summer move.