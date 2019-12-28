Andres Iniesta rejects MLS offers in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has reportedly rejected a move to the United States in 2020.

The 35-year old is under contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe until 2021, and according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, he intends to see out his contract with the J League side.

Former Argentina international Juan Sebastien Veron, now club president of Argentinian side Estudiantes de la Planta, confirmed that the club had reached out to Iniesta's representatives in November about a potential move to South America, but he turned down the switch.

But they have not given up hope on signing Iniesta in future, with Veron hopeful that new arrival Javier Mascherano could persuade the former Spanish international to move, when he completes his move from Hebei China Fortune next month.

However despite the potential links to Argentina, Iniesta will not be making a move to the MLS, with LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders and David Beckham's Inter Miami all left disappointed.