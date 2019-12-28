Robert Moreno set for AS Monaco move

By Feargal Brennan

Former Spain boss Robert Moreno is reportedly being lined up to replace Leonardo Jardim at AS Monaco.

The Ligue 1 confirmed the sacking of Jardim earlier this weekend, following an underwhelming second spell in charge of the side, with Moreno now lined up as their first choice to replace him at the Stade Louis II.

According to reports in a number of Spanish media outlets, including Diario AS, the 42-year old would be open to a move to France, despite previously stating that he would prefer to remain in Spain and source a La Liga job.

Moreno has been out of work since October, following his controversial exit from the Spanish national team set up, after the return of manager Luis Enrique to the top job with La Roja.

Moreno worked as Enrique assistant up until April 2019, when he took over as caretaker boss following Enrique's decision to step away due to family reasons.

However, Enrique has since returned to the role, following successful qualification for Euro 2020 under the tenure of Moreno, citing his former assistant as going back on their agreement that his role was only temporary.

The situation ended negatively for both coaches, with Enrique declining to include Moreno is his future coaching staff, and Moreno publicly admitting his disappointment with Enrique's conduct.