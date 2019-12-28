Robert Moreno confirmed as AS Monaco boss

By Feargal Brennan

Former Spain boss Robert Moreno has been confirmed as the new manager of AS Monaco.

The Ligue 1 confirmed the sacking of Leonardo Jardim earlier this weekend, following an underwhelming second spell in charge of the side, with Moreno now confirmed as his replacement at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco vice president Oleg Petrov confirmed the appointment earlier today, stating that the club were delighted to be able to appoint a manager of Moreno's profile.

And the former Spanish coach will have his work cut out, with the principality side battling against relegation to the French second tier.

Moreno has been out of work since October, following his controversial exit from the Spanish national team set up, after the return of manager Luis Enrique to the top job with La Roja.

Moreno worked as Enrique assistant up until April 2019, when he took over as caretaker boss following Enrique's decision to step away due to family reasons.

However, Enrique has since returned to the role, following successful qualification for Euro 2020 under the tenure of Moreno, citing his former assistant as going back on their agreement that his role was only temporary.

The situation ended negatively for both coaches, with Enrique declining to include Moreno is his future coaching staff, and Moreno publicly admitting his disappointment with Enrique's conduct.