PSG to offer Kylian Mbappe bumper new contract amid Real Madrid interest

By Feargal Brennan

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain will offer striker Kylian Mbappe a new €32M per year contract at the end of the season.

According to reports in Diario AS, the French giants are growing increasingly concerned that the former AS Monaco star could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid in 2020, if Los Blancos make their anticipated move.

Mbappe has consistently been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane making no secret of his admiration for the French international this season.

However, PSG are confident that the offer of a new deal, which would crucially bring Mbappe on to wage parity with team mate Neymar, could convince him to remain in France.

Real Madrid are likely to make a bid in the summer, despite PSG's insistence that they do not want to sell their star asset, but they will be conscious of Mbappe entering into the final 18 months of his current contract next season, if he does not sign an extension at the Parc de Princes.