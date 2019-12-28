Barcelona could face stadium protests at Napoli

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have reportedly been warned they may face a half empty stadium in their Champions League last 16 away game against Napoli.

Ernesto Valverde's side have been drawn against their Serie A side in the knockout rounds, however the club have been blighted with fan protests in recent weeks, with fears growing that fans will continue to stay away from games in 2020.

According to reports in Diario AS, the Italian side are hopeful that the scenes of empty stands can be rectified by improved form under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, however the fears still remain.

Supporters are reportedly unhappy at new club regulations at the Stadio San Paolo, aimed at eradicating standing during games and increasing segregation between certain areas of the stadium.

Barcelona have not officially commented on the story, ahead of their first leg clash in Naples on February 25, followed by the Camp Nou return on March 10.