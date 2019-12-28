Barcelona star Marc Ter Stegen attracting transfer interest

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen is reportedly attracting interest from Europe's top clubs following an excellent start to the season.

The German international has established himself as No. 1 at the Camp Nou across the past four seasons, winning three league titles in that period.

However according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, via Diario AS, the 27-year old is being considered by Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich for a summer bid, as they look to improve their respective goalkeeping situations.

Juventus are reportedly unconvinced by Wojciech Szczesny as Gigi Buffon 's long term replacement in Turin, whilst PSG have 33-year old Keylor Navas as their first choice, and Bayern are reportedly growing more and more concerned about Manuel Neuer's injury record.

The Bundesliga giants are reported to be the most likely to make a move for the former Bourissia Monchengladbach player, with club officials including Oliver Kahn pushing for a summer bid.

However, Barcelona currently have no intention of selling one of their most prized assets, who is under contract with the defending La Liga champions until 2022, and it could take a bid in excess of €100M to prise him a