Toni Lato agrees Osasuna loan for 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Valencia defender Toni Lato has reportedly agreed a six month loan deal to join La Liga sie Osasuna in January.

According to reports in Marca, the 22-year old, has been recalled to the Estadio Mestalla from his current loan at Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven.

The Spanish U21 international joined the Dutch side on a season-long loan at the start of the current campaign, after signing a new contract with Los Che.

However his parent club have reportedly activated an early release clause in the deal, allowing them to decide the second part of his season at a later date.

The deal has since been agreed to join Jagoba Arrasate's side, after a controversial time in the Netherlands for Lato in the last few months.

He had a public disagreement with former manager Mark Van Bommel over his lack of playing time, after making just one appearance under the former Dutch international, in the Europa League.

However, Van Bommel's replacement, Ernest Faber has taken a hardline stance on Lato, and has not given him a minute of first team action since.