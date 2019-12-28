Valencia eye Joao Cancelo return in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Valencia are reportedly eyeing a move to bring Joao Cancelo back to the club in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese international joined Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer in a £27.5M deal from Serie A giants, however he has failed to nail down a first team place under Pep Guardiola.

The 25-year old right back has started just four Premier League games for City so far this season, and he is reportedly concerned about his place in the Portugal squad for Euro 2020.

However, according to reports in Marca, Los Che may have issues in bringing Cancelo back to the Estadio Mestalla due to Financial Fair Play regulations from UEFA.

That may lead them to turn attentions to AS Roma full back Alessandro Florenzi, with a compulsory offer of €13M at the end of the season, following a six month loan deal in Spain, which would be activated if Valencia finish in the top four.

Cancelo made 91 appearances for Los Che across four seasons at the club between 2014 and 2018, before moving on to Inter Milan.