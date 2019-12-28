Diego Forlan encourages Atletico Madrid to sign Edinson Cavani

By Feargal Brennan

Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan has called on the club to make a January move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Diego Simeone's side have been linked with a potential push for a forward player in next month's transfer window, to ease the goal scoring burden on Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix in the coming months.

Uruguayan international Cavani has been one of the names linked with Los Rojiblancos, and his international compatriot believes it would be an ideal move for both parties.

"It would be a spectacular move, and a great signing for Atletico Madrid," he told an interview with Marca.

"He would be a great fit, as they player and club would suit each other perfectly."

"It would be a great signing for the immediate future, which is what Simeone needs, but also for the future."

"Bringing in Cavani would help Atletico take a step forward in looking to achieve their objectives this season."

Cavani has remained tight lipped on a potential move away from PSG, although rumours continue to circulate about his displeasure at life under manager Thomas Tuchel in the French capital.

The 32-year old is out of contract in June 2020, and has so far declined to sign an extension, indicating that he expects to leave at the end of the current season.

However, for PSG to sanction a January move, they are likely to demand a fee in the region of €5M to cover his loss over the next six months.