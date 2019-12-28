Arturo Vidal calls for Barcelona to investigate missing bonuses

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly at the centre of a controversy over bonus payments with the La Liga leaders.

According to reports in Marca, the Chilean international was paid €1.7M in bonuses by the club last year, however he is reportedly owed another €4.1M in add ons.

However the veteran midfielder refused to be drawn on the reports, as part of an interview with ADN, reported in Marca, during his holidays as part of the La Liga winter break.

"I am not in charge of these things, that is for my agent and lawyer."

"They deal with those areas of my contract."

"It seems unfair to me that money is missing, but I have not experienced any issues."

The 32-year old, who has also been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer market also declined to comment on his future until he returns to Spain next month.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been reduced to a substitute's role so far this season, and despite manager Ernesto Valverde wanting to keep him at the club, he has attracted interest.

Serie A pair Inter Milan and AS Roma have been linked with a bid, with La Blaugrana reported to be willing to listen to offers in the region of €20M in the coming weeks.